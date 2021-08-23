Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan to send military aircraft to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan

1 minute read

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan will send a military aircraft to Afghanistan on Monday to bring back its citizens, the top government spokesman said, amid uncertainty in the country after the hardline Islamist Taliban seized power.

More military transport planes are expected to be sent to Afghanistan to repatriate not only Japanese citizens but also Afghans working at the Japanese embassy or with Japanese missions, Katsunobu Kato, chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

"This transportation is an urgent humanitarian measure to evacuate our nationals in such an exceptional situation," Kato said.

Numerous countries have been sending aircraft to bring back their citizens and some Afghans after the United States and other foreign countries including Britain brought in several thousand troops to manage the evacuations.

Kato did not say how many people Japan was planning to evacuate.

Japan closed its Afghan embassy and evacuated the last 12 personnel but "a small number" of Japanese nationals are still in Afghanistan, officials said earlier. read more

Reporting by Ju-min Park Editing by Himani Sarkar, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:08 AM UTC

Australia PM backs reopening targets, says COVID-19 lockdowns unsustainable

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the country must begin to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions once vaccination rates increase, with over half of all Australians enduring weeks-long lockdowns to curb Delta outbreaks.

Asia Pacific
Japan ex-foreign minister Kishida likely to run in LDP race -Sankei
Asia Pacific
Myanmar military arrests more journalists
Asia Pacific
S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall
Asia Pacific
New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday - media