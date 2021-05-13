Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 39.1 in April, down for the first time in three months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 49.0 seen in March.

