Skip to main content

Asia PacificJapan service sector sentiment worsens in April -govt

Reuters
1 minute read

Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 39.1 in April, down for the first time in three months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions fell from 49.0 seen in March.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:08 AM UTCS.Korea announces bigger tax breaks, loans to bolster local chip industry

South Korea on Thursday announced bigger tax breaks plus 1 trillion won ($883 million) in loans for the local chip industry as it navigates a challenging operating environment amid a global chip shortage.

Asia PacificTaiwanese cities tighten restrictions after COVID-19 cases rise
Asia PacificNew Zealand PM sets out plans to re-connect with post-pandemic world
Asia PacificChina uses coercive policies in Xinjiang to drive down Uyghur birth rates, think tank says
Asia PacificOlympics Japanese towns drop plans to host Olympic athletes - Nikkei