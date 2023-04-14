Japan, South Korea to hold first security talks in 5 years, Tokyo says

South Korea's President Yoon visits Japan
A view of South Korean and Japanese national flags hoisted ahead of the arrival of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee, at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan and South Korea will hold security talks in Seoul on April 17, the first such meeting since March 2018, Japanese foreign and defense ministries announced on Friday.

The talks among Japanese and South Korean defence and diplomatic officials will discuss topics such as strategic environments surrounding the two countries, the ministries said.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next