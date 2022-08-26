Japan to spend $1.83 mln on slain ex-PM Abe's state funeral

A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan will spend about 250 million yen ($1.83 million) on a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Abe was shot and killed at a campaign rally on July 8, and although funeral services were held soon after, Japan decided to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27, at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan venue.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Elaine Lies, Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.