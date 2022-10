TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan will likely spend 25.1 trillion yen ($170 billion) in its upcoming economic stimulus package, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Including municipal government expenditures and corporate spending, the package will likely total around 67.1 trillion yen, Kyodo said.

($1 = 147.9300 yen)

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by David Dolan











