Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says

Travellers wait to board their plane at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, Kishida also told a nationally televised New Year news conference.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks