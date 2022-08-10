Japan Unification Church head says move to cut lawmakers' ties is unfortunate

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 11, 2022, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's instruction to ruling party members to cut ties to the Unification Church is unfortunate if true, the local head of the church said on Wednesday.

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, spoke to reporters amid an outcry over the church's connections to some lawmakers. read more

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens

