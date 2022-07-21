Japan urges high vigilance against surge in COVID cases

Passengers and passersby wearing protective face masks walk on the concourse, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Nagoya station in Nagoya, Japan, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman on Thursday called for the highest vigilance against COVID-19 infections as the nation's capital, Tokyo, reported 31,878 cases of daily infections, surpassing the 30,000 mark for the first time.

"Nationwide, new infections have reached the highest level ever," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

"We need to keep a close eye on the infection situation going forward, including the issue of access to medical services, with the highest vigilance."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

