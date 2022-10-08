Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier















TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are conducting a joint military drill involving U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's repeated missile launches, the Japan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The bilateral exercise, in which a Japanese destroyer is also participating, has been underway since Oct. 1, a ministry announcement said. It did not say when it is scheduled to end.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard











