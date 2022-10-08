Japan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier

FILE PHOTO - South Korean and U.S. Naval Vessels including aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan take part in a joint navy exercise off South Korea coast, in this handout photo provided by South Korean Navy and relased by Yonhap on September 29, 2022. South Korean Navy/Yonhap via REUTERS

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are conducting a joint military drill involving U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's repeated missile launches, the Japan's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The bilateral exercise, in which a Japanese destroyer is also participating, has been underway since Oct. 1, a ministry announcement said. It did not say when it is scheduled to end.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard

