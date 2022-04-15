Japan, U.S. to hold finance ministers' meeting next week - Kyodo

U.S. and Japan national flags futter in the wind as Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States of America and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo attends a review an honor guard prior the US-Japan Defense Ministers Bilateral meeting at the Japan Ministry of Defense on March 16, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are likely to hold a bilateral finance ministers' meeting next week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering to be held in Washington, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Both governments are currently negotiating the exact date for the meeting, which will likely be held around April 21, Kyodo said without citing sources.

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam

