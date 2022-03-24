Japan, U.S. see N.Korea missile development as grave challenge to the world

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi converse after a press conference of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022. Sandra Sanders/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday he agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that North Korea's increased missile activities represent a clear and grave challenge to the international community.

Hayashi made the remark to reporters following a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, which came after North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever.

Japan will cooperate with the United States and South Korea regarding responses to the missile launch, including possible sanction steps, Hayashi said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka

