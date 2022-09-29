Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF















TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Naval forces of Japan, the United States and South Korea will conduct joint military drills on Friday, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) announced on Thursday.

MSDF said the exercises, including anti-submarine drills, will be held in the Sea of Japan, which South Korea calls the East Sea.

On Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to condemn North Korea's weapons tests in Seoul ahead of her first visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas. read more

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











