Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan vaccine minister Kono to declare LDP leadership run on Fri -Kyodo

1 minute read

Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese vaccine minister Taro Kono will formally announce on Friday that he is joining the race to lead the ruling party, Kyodo news agency said.

That will make Kono the third candidate to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week threw into disarray the contest for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with a sudden statement that he would not run.

The party's majority in parliament virtually ensures that its leader will become prime minister. The leadership election is set for Sept 29.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:43 AM UTC

Death toll from Indonesia jail blaze at 44 amid focus on overcrowding

The death toll from a blaze that tore through an Indonesian jail has risen to 44, as authorities pledged to look at whether more inmates could receive rehabilitation for drug-related offences to ease chronic overcrowding in the prison system.

Asia Pacific
Sydney pubs to open in mid-Oct as end of COVID lockdown looms - with cases set to rise
Asia Pacific
Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas
Asia Pacific
New Zealand buys Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from Spain
Asia Pacific
Japan vaccine minister Kono to declare LDP leadership run on Fri -Kyodo