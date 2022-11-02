Japan warns residents to seek shelter as North Korea missile flies over















TOKYO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Japan's government warned residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to seek shelter indoors after North Korea's missile launch, according to J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System issued on Thursday.

The missile has already flown past Japan's territory toward the Pacific Ocean, the government later said.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue











