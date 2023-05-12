Japan weather bureau: 80% chance of El Nino by northern hemisphere summer















TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that conditions were nearing for the El Nino phenomenon to form in the equatorial region of the Pacific, and that there was an 80% chance that it would be seen by the northern hemisphere summer.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

