Japan weather bureau says 40% chance of La Nina ending during spring

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Monday the La Nina phenomenon was continuing and kept the chance that it would end during the northern hemisphere spring at 40%, unchanged from last month.

It also repeated that there was a 70% chance of normal weather patterns returning in summer.

A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked to floods and drought.

