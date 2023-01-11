Japan weather bureau says 70% chance that La Nina will end by end of winter















TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Wednesday that there was a 70% chance the La Nina phenomenon will end and normal weather patterns will return by the end of the northern hemisphere winter.

It added that there was an 80% chance that normal weather patterns would continue in the spring.

A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked to floods and drought.

Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











