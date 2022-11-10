Japan weather bureau says 80% chance of La Nina continuing into mid-winter















TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday there was an 80% chance the La Nina phenomenon would continue into the middle of the northern hemisphere winter.

The La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked to floods and drought.

The weather bureau sees a 70% chance of normal weather patterns returning by spring.

