1 minute read
Japan weighs ending pre-arrival COVID test requirement- Nikkei
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan is considering ending its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for inbound travellers who are already vaccinated, Nikkei reported late on Monday.
The current rule requires travellers to show a negative test result within 72 hours of their departure, the report said. (https://s.nikkei.com/3PGbJk4)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.