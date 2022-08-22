Japan weighs ending pre-arrival COVID test requirement- Nikkei

Kimono-clad tourists wearing protective face masks walk along Nakamise Street at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japan is considering ending its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for inbound travellers who are already vaccinated, Nikkei reported late on Monday.

The current rule requires travellers to show a negative test result within 72 hours of their departure, the report said. (https://s.nikkei.com/3PGbJk4)

Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

