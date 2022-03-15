1 minute read
Japan will act with G7 on Russia sanctions, chief cabinet secretary says
TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japanese chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday that Japan will act in line with other Group of Seven nations, appropriately, on the issue of sanctions against Russia.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance announced a freeze on the assets of 17 Russian individuals through regulation of payments and capital transactions, the latest in a series of sanctions.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editnig by Kim Coghill
