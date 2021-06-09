Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan will aim to meet fiscal targets, raise minimum wage - PM

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference after the government's decision to exted a state of emergency amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 28, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government will aim to achieve its fiscal targets including its goal to bring the primary balance to a surplus.

Suga also said the government will strive to raise the nationwide average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($9) an hour soon.

Suga made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council, which approved the government's fiscal blueprint for this year.

($1 = 109.4700 yen)

