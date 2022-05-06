Japan will communicate closely with new S.Korea govt for better ties, minister says

FILE PHOTO - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin during a meeting at the Iikura Guest House, Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday he intended to communicate closely with South Korea's incoming government to help bring bilateral ties to an even keel.

Relations between Japan and South Korea have been plagued with a territorial row and the legacy of Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean peninsula.

Hayashi made the comment to reporters ahead of his trip to South Korea next week to attend the inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.