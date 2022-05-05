Japan will utilise nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy - PM Kishida

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan would utilise nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Speaking in London he said 150 trillion yen in investment would be raised in the next decade to meet energy needs and promised a roadmap to 2030, maximising pro-growth carbon pricing.

