Japan withdraws 1.6 mln Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination - Nikkei

A man receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan June 25, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Around 1.6 million doses of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine has been withdrawn from use in Japan due to contamination, the Nikkei said, citing a health ministry announcement on Thursday.

Several vaccination centres reported vials contained "foreign matter", the report said, adding that the ministry will look to minimise the impact of the withdrawal on Japan's vaccination drive.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) distributes the Moderna vaccine in Japan, Nikkei said.

Both Moderna and Takeda did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

