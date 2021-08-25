Asia Pacific
Japan withdraws some Moderna vaccine doses; no reported safety incidents
1 minute read
TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to withdraw some Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) vaccine doses as a precaution after matter was found in vials at an inoculation site, adding there were no reported incidents of safety concerns with the doses.
The ministry made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing
