Japan withdraws some Moderna vaccine doses; no reported safety incidents

A vial containing doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are pictured at Japan Airlines (JAL) facility where its staff receive the vaccines at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to withdraw some Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) vaccine doses as a precaution after matter was found in vials at an inoculation site, adding there were no reported incidents of safety concerns with the doses.

The ministry made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

