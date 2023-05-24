Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says















TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the U.S.-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region. read more

"I am not aware of any decision made" at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











