Japan won't plan new tax to fund childcare policy, PM Kishida says















TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said he was not planning to introduce new tax measures, including sales tax hikes, to fund the government's upcoming childcare policy to reverse the country's declining birthrate.

The government in March laid out the plan to boost child care over the coming three years, but how the major spending package should be financed, whether tax hikes or debt issues, has been unresolved. read more

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Toby Chopra











