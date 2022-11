Japan working on arranging summit meeting with China's Xi

[1/2] Visitors stand in front of an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, at an exhibition titled "Forging Ahead in the New Era" during an organised media tour ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo















TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan is working on arranging a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, without elaborating.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was speaking at a regular news conference. Kishida and Xi are both due to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting opening on Tuesday in Bali.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











