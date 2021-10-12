Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan working on kickstarting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end

Medical staff prepare Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to be administered at newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2021. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is working on kickstarting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end, deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He added that details such as who would get booster shots first and how they would be administered are currently under discussion.

New prime minister Fumio Kishida told parliament earlier on Tuesday that he plans to have the booster shots publicly funded.

