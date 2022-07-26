Japanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure but recovering - media

Japan's Emperor Akihito, flanked by Imperial Household Agency officials carrying two of the so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan, leaves the main sanctuary as he visits the Inner shrine of the Ise Jingu shrine, ahead of his April 30, 2019 abdication, in Ise, central Japan, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current Emperor, has received a diagnosis of heart failure, media said on Tuesday, but is taking medication and the condition is improving.

No further details were immediately available.

Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing

