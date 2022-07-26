1 minute read
Japanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure but recovering - media
TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current Emperor, has received a diagnosis of heart failure, media said on Tuesday, but is taking medication and the condition is improving.
No further details were immediately available.
Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christopher Cushing
