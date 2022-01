TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Japanese F-15 jet belonging to the air self-defence force went missing after take-off on Monday, a defence ministry official said.

The ministry was investigating the disappearance of the jet, the official said.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson

