Japanese filmmaker jailed in Myanmar to be released Thursday -Kyodo

A portrait photo of Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who has been detained in Myanmar after filming a protest that took place on July 30, 2022, is displayed during a news conference by his friends including a radio personality Nikki Tsukamoto Kininmonth to call for his release at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who had been jailed in Myanmar on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws earlier this year, will be released on Thursday and return home, Kyodo News reported.

Kubota was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon and last month was sentenced to a total of 10 years.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

