Japanese filmmaker jailed in Myanmar to be released Thursday -Kyodo















TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who had been jailed in Myanmar on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws earlier this year, will be released on Thursday and return home, Kyodo News reported.

Kubota was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon and last month was sentenced to a total of 10 years.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar











