Japanese former prime minister Abe has died -NHK

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the construction completion ceremony of the New National Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.

