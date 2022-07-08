1 minute read
Japanese former prime minister Abe has died -NHK
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by David Dolan and Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.