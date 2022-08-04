Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges -BBC Burmese

A staff member prepares to display the portrait photo of Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who has been detained in Myanmar after filming a protest that took place on July 30, 2022, before a news conference by his friends to call for his release at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Myanmar faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, BBC Burmese reported on Thursday, citing the junta's information team.

Toru Kubota had entered Myanmar on a tourist visa on July 1 and was arrested while covering a protest in Yangon on July 30, the report said.

Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty

