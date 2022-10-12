Japanese journalist held in Myanmar gets three more years in prison - Asahi















TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Myanmar court sentenced Japanese journalist Toru Kubota to an additional three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of violating an immigration law, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing court sources.

Kubota, 26, was sentenced on separate charges of violating sedition and communication laws last week following his arrest in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.