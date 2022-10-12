Japanese journalist held in Myanmar gets three more years in prison - Asahi

A portrait photo of Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who has been detained in Myanmar after filming a protest that took place on July 30, 2022, is displayed during a news conference by his friends including a radio personality Nikki Tsukamoto Kininmonth to call for his release at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Myanmar court sentenced Japanese journalist Toru Kubota to an additional three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of violating an immigration law, the Asahi newspaper reported, citing court sources.

Kubota, 26, was sentenced on separate charges of violating sedition and communication laws last week following his arrest in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks