Japanese PM Kishida to visit Australia in late October















SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will likely visit Australia later this month in a trip which will include the city of Perth, the state capital of the mineral and energy export state of Western Australia.

Speaking to radio on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not give an exact date for the visit but said a meeting with his counterpart was planned in two weeks time.

"I will be back there [Perth] in two weeks’ time... And I'll also be hosting a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister. Rather than bringing the Prime Minister of Japan to Canberra or Melbourne, taking him to Perth."

The Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters query seeking the exact dates of the official visit and if Kishida would visit any cities besides Perth.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported last week the visit was planned for late October.

