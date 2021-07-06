Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's Aso: peaceful solution desirable for any Taiwan contingency

1 minute read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's deputy prime minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that any contingency over Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue, when asked about his earlier remarks that Japan, along with the United States, would defend Taiwan in case of crisis.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," Aso, who doubles as finance minister, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Domestic media reported earlier that Aso, in a speech on Monday, said Japan would join forces with the United States if a crisis erupts in Taiwan, a remark likely to upset China.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:20 AM UTCRescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides

Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of 24 people still missing on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami three days ago, killing four people.

Asia PacificBlack box retrieved from crashed Philippines Air Force plane
Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month
Asia PacificMyanmar rights violations under scrutiny from new task force
Asia PacificJapan's Aso: peaceful solution desirable for any Taiwan contingency