Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's bank lobby urges BOJ caution on deepening negative rates

1 minute read

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - The head of Japan's regional bank lobby on Wednesday urged the central bank to be cautious about deepening negative interest rates due to the "very big" impact it would have on lenders' earnings.

As part of a policy review in March, the BOJ created a scheme that seeks to mitigate the side-effects of negative rates in the hope of convincing markets the central bank will cut rates if necessary to support the economy.

"Even after the creation of this new scheme, I hope the BOJ takes a cautious stance about deepening negative rates," Hisashi Shibata, head of the lobby and president of regional lender Shizuoka Bank, told a news conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:22 AM UTCAustralia’s Melbourne to allow residents to leave city, despite stubborn virus outbreak

Australia's second largest city will allow its five millions residents to travel more than 25 kms (15 miles) from home and end mandatory masks wearing outdoors from Friday, despite the city fighting a stubborn COVID-19 outbreak.

Asia PacificJapan exports jump most in 41 years, machine orders rise
Asia PacificBiden's Asia nominee says U.S. should develop Taiwan ties in every sector
Asia PacificProposed changes to S.Korea citizenship law face anti-China headwinds
Asia PacificJapan to decide soon on domestic spectators at Olympics