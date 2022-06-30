1 minute read
Japan's capital to raise coronavirus infections alert level to 2nd-highest -FNN
TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Tokyo metropolitan government will on Thursday raise its alert level for new coronavirus infections to the second-highest of four levels due to a sharp rise in cases, Fuji News Network reported.
The Japanese capital recorded 3,803 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 63% from the previous week.
Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
