Japan's Chugai files to expand use of COVID-19 antibody drug

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T) said on Monday it has applied to regulators to expand the use of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 to also allow for preventative care.

Japanese regulators approved an antibody cocktail known as Ronapreve as a treatment for COVID-19 in July. The latest filing seeks to use the drug as both a prophylaxis for COVID-19 and as treatment of asymptomatic cases, Chugai said in a release.

Reporting by Rocky Swift, Editing by Timothy Heritage

