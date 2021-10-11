Japan's Chugai files to expand use of COVID-19 antibody drug

A signboard of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co is seen at the company factory in Tokyo August 18, 2014. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shares rose 21 percent to a record high following a media report that Roche Holding AG is in talks to buy the almost 40 percent stake in the Japanese firm that it doesn't already own for about $10 billion. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS)

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T) said on Monday it has applied to regulators to expand the use of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 to also allow for preventative care.

Japanese regulators approved an antibody cocktail known as Ronapreve as a treatment for COVID-19 in July. The latest filing seeks to use the drug as both a prophylaxis for COVID-19 and as treatment of asymptomatic cases, Chugai said in a release.

