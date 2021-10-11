Asia Pacific
Japan's Chugai files to expand use of COVID-19 antibody drug
TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T) said on Monday it has applied to regulators to expand the use of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 to also allow for preventative care.
Japanese regulators approved an antibody cocktail known as Ronapreve as a treatment for COVID-19 in July. The latest filing seeks to use the drug as both a prophylaxis for COVID-19 and as treatment of asymptomatic cases, Chugai said in a release.
