Japan's consumer confidence improves in June - govt

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence rose in June, the government said on Wednesday, after coronavirus state-of-emergency curbs in Tokyo and other areas were eased earlier this month.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 37.4 in June, compared with 34.1 in May.

The government upgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying there were continued signs of improvement.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

