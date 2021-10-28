Japan's COVID-19 booster shots to be open to anyone fully vaccinated -Jiji

A woman receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Tokyo Dome, the home ground of Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants which is currently being used as a large-scale coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center, Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to offer COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who has already received two vaccine doses, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

Japan had initially considered giving booster shots to frontline health workers and others who required priority first.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Editing by William Maclean

