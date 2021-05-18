Skip to main content

Asia PacificJapan's economy has potential to recover, says econmin Nishimura

Japan's economy has potential to recover though the government will be vigilant to the impact new state of emergency curbs could have on the outlook, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

"The government will act flexibly as needed, tapping into reserves (set aside for COVID-19 response) with a close eye on the pandemic and its impact on the economy," Nishimura said in a statement issued after the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

