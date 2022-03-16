Japan's Eneos restarts 120,000-bpd Marifu CDU after turnaround

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo on a tanker lorry in a train at a station nearby its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, restarted the 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery in western Japan on March 5 after a scheduled turnaround, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), shut the unit on Jan. 25.

