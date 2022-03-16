1 minute read
Japan's Eneos restarts 120,000-bpd Marifu CDU after turnaround
TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, restarted the 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Marifu refinery in western Japan on March 5 after a scheduled turnaround, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), shut the unit on Jan. 25.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
