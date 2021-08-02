Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's factory activity growth picks up, costs rapidly rise -PMI

2 minute read

Smoke rises from a factory during the sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output growth picked up in July due to a stronger expansion of output and new orders, as manufacturers benefited from a continuing recovery of the coronavirus pandemic-hit global economy.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in July rose to 53.0 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 52.4 in the previous month.

That compared with a 52.2 flash reading released last month.

"The Japanese manufacturing sector continued to see an improvement in operating conditions at the start of the third quarter," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The PMI survey showed that overall output and new orders rose at a faster pace due to strong output in the electronics and auto sectors and solid demand for semiconductors. Firms' expectations for the year ahead remained firm.

Manufacturers, however, struggled with material shortages and logistical disruptions stemming from higher costs as input prices rose at the fastest pace since September 2008.

"Supply chain disruption continued to impact activity within the sector, with firms recording the second-greatest deterioration in lead times in over a decade," Bhatti said.

The world's third-largest economy is likely to grow at a slower pace than initially expected in both the second and third quarters, as coronavirus emergency curbs in Tokyo and some other areas are weighing on consumption, a Reuters poll found last month.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:30 AM UTCArmy patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown

Australian officials on Monday extended a snap three-day lockdown in the city of Brisbane and some neighbouring regions while hundreds of army personnel began patrolling Sydney to help enforce COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Asia PacificAustralia home prices keep rising even as Sydney locks down
Asia PacificN.Korean leader's sister warns Seoul against military drill with Washington
Asia PacificNew Zealand's PM Ardern apologises for 1970s immigration raids on Pacific community
Asia PacificTakeda to record 63 bln yen provision, update Q1 results on Irish tax issue