Japan foreign minister to skip G20 meeting in India -official















March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip a meeting of G20 foreign ministers due to take place in New Delhi, India, this week, a Japanese government official said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hayashi will attend an in-person meeting of representatives from the Quad countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - in India on Friday, the ministry said.

Reporting by John Geddie and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Edmund Klamann











