Japan's former Princess Mako, husband: sad over incorrect reports

Protesters hold banners during a march against the marriage between Japan's Princess Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro in Tokyo, Japan, October 26, 2021. The Chinese character reads, 'loyalty'. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's former princess Mako, who on Tuesday married her college sweetheart and left the royal family, said with her husband that reports throughout their engagement carrying incorrect information had caused her sadness and stress.

Mako, who married Kei Komuro earlier on Tuesday, said she apologised for any trouble brought to people by her marriage and understood that people had different opinions about it.

Kumuro also apologised but - in an unusually frank conversation for Japan - said he loved Mako and would support her throughout their life together.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by Richard Pullin

