Japan's formin making arrangements to visit China, meet counterpart this month - NHK















TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is making arrangements to visit China and meet with his counterpart Wang Yi, NHK public television reported on Wednesday.

The meeting, if carried out, would be the first visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister for roughly three years, NHK added.

Tensions over Taiwan, which China claims, spilled over into an Asian ministerial meeting held in Cambodia in August, prompting Wang to walk out of a plenary session just as Hayashi was starting to speak.

But Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with China's Xi Jinping last month on the sidelines of a meeting in Thailand for their first face-to-face discussions for roughly three years and agreed to make efforts towards easing tensions.

