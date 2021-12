Japan's Fukuoka finds Omicron case in possible community transmission, governor says

Commuters wearing protective face masks are seen a day after the government announced the lifting of the state of emergency by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in large parts of the country including Fukuoka, in Fukuoka, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 15, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said on Saturday.

The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Pravin Char

