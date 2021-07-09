Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan's households, firms keep saving on prolonged impact of pandemic

2 minute read

A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

  • Japan M3 money stock hits record high for 4th straight month
  • June M3 money stock rises 5.2% yr/yr, slowest since May 2020
  • Bank deposit growth slows, balance hits 2nd highest on record

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's currency in circulation and bank deposits hit a record high for the fourth straight month in June, data showed on Friday, as households and companies continued to pile up savings on uncertainty over the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data highlights how Japan is lagging other major economies in emerging from the pandemic's blow, with the government's declaration of fresh state of emergency curbs in Tokyo expected to hurt already weak consumption. read more

Japan's M3 money stock - or currency in circulation and deposits at financial institutions - rose 5.2% in June from a year earlier to a record 1.52 quadrillion yen ($13.84 trillion), Bank of Japan data showed.

The increase followed a 6.8% gain in May and was the slowest pace since May last year, the data showed.

The slowdown was largely due to the base effect of sharp rises last year, when the initial hit from the pandemic forced companies to hoard cash.

Bank deposits were up 9.3% in June from a year earlier, marking the slowest pace of increase since April last year, though the total balance - at 863.5 trillion yen - was the second highest on record, the data showed.

($1 = 109.8500 yen)

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:15 AM UTCS.Korea raises Seoul COVID-19 curbs to top level, new cases set 2nd straight national record

South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running.

Asia PacificJapan's households, firms keep saving on prolonged impact of pandemic
Asia PacificSouth Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency
Asia PacificResidents return as toxic chemicals from Thai factory dissipate
Asia PacificHot air balloon crashes in New Zealand injuring 11 people

Two people were seriously injured while nine others suffered bruises after a hot air balloon crashed in a popular tourist town in the South Island of New Zealand on Friday.